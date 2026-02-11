'We're ready.' Vermilion preps for ice jams, possible flooding as weather shifts

VERMILION, Ohio — As the temperatures and weather patterns continue to change, cities across Northeast Ohio are now actively preparing for the potential threat of ice jams followed by flooding.

In Vermilion, city leaders and emergency officials are closely monitoring conditions on Lake Erie and in the Vermilion River.

"We take this very seriously. We have to for the sake of everyone's safety," Vermilion Mayor Russ Owens said.

While they deal with ice jams each winter in Vermilion, officials say they cannot let their guard down.

"Every year, we are challenged with breaking the ice, and hoping it doesn't refreeze. So, we have to break it again. But it is without a doubt a dangerous job," Owens said.

Owens says as the bodies of water thaw, there is a major flood risk for the 1,200 nearby homes and nearly 50 businesses.

After nearly 20 days in a row of below freezing temps, Owens says the ice buildup is significant.

He is hopeful for a slow, controllable melt.

"We don't know how the river is going to react with the low level of the lake. We don't know exactly how thick this is, so what we are trying to do is monitor it everyday and we've been out here everyday looking at it," Owens said.

It all comes as public safety officials are stressing that residents need to practice extreme caution and stay off the ice.

A News 5 viewer video captured folks riding dirt bikes and motorcycles on the ice-covered body of water.

"They're doing it all day long, even at night. Snowmobiles are ya know, have the headlights. Headlights that have the opportunity to go in the evening, which to me is kind of scary," Paul Klein, a Vermilion resident, said.



Officials warn that although the ice is thick, it is beginning to crack in some parts.



It's creating highly dangerous conditions and extremely challenging water rescues.

Crews have told News 5 have a hard time sending emergency responders into the water, as they could get swept under and become trapped.

Officials say rescues are nearly impossible and, in some cases, highly dangerous.

While no ice jams have formed yet in Vermilion, Owens says they are ready to react.

"We are always prepped. Regardless of the situation, we are here. We will jump in to support," Owens said.

