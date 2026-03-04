'We're standing up.' Elyria High School students plan walk-out over budget cuts, ICE concerns

ELYRIA, Ohio — Some students at Elyria High School say they’ve had enough.

They've planned a student-led walkout for 8:39 a.m. Tuesday.

The students are protesting what they describe as chronic underfunding in the Elyria City School District, along with concerns about ongoing immigration enforcement issues involving ICE.

Students say recent budget decisions are putting their education and their future at serious risk.

The protest comes just weeks after the district approved a $9 million budget reduction plan.

District leaders say the cuts are necessary due to rising operational costs, reduced state funding and the failure of two recent school levies.

Those reductions could mean larger class sizes, staff layoffs, cuts to transportation and fewer extracurricular and student support services.

Elyria High School senior Dekarion Wimberly says students feel a responsibility to speak up.

“It’s not only adults that care about issues or care about humanity as a whole. As students, we have the responsibility historically to push for change for the better of the world," Wimberly said.

Wimberly also expressed concern about teacher layoffs and the potential loss of sports and after-school programs.

“Statistically, the more money a school has, the higher their graduation rate is, the better their test scores are, and the better quality of life for students after high school," Wimberly said.

Students say the walkout will be peaceful and is meant to raise awareness and call for accountability from state lawmakers.

A spokesperson for the Elyria City School District says administrators respect the way students have approached school leaders about their plans.

In a statement, the district said in part:

“We truly respect the thoughtful, collaborative way the students have approached the school administration about their plans, and how they’ve worked to follow school rules.”

The district says the walkout is expected to be brief, participation is voluntary, and instruction will continue for students who remain in class.

Administrators will supervise the event during an extended homeroom period.