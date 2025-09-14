'We’re trying to stay ahead of the curve:' Columbia Twp. adds full-time firefighters to keep up with growth

COLUMBIA TWP., Ohio — A Lorain County community is hoping to get ahead of possible growing pains. As Columbia Township’s population booms, its fire department is also expanding.

“We’re trying to stay ahead of the curve to protect the people in the community,” said fire chief Ray Anthony.

Over the chief’s nearly 50-year tenure, he said he’s watched the department evolve.

“When we were totally volunteer, you just crossed your fingers and hoped someone would show up when the call cam out,” he recalled.

A GROWING FIRE DEPARTMENT

The staff went from volunteer to part-time. Then, in 2022, voters approved a levy to authorize the township to hire its first full-time firefighter/paramedic. In October 2024, three full-time members joined the ranks. Two of those people have since left for other departments.

This month, the township took its next step in expanding fire services. It added six full-time firefighters, including one person who had been part-time for more than two decades, who will begin work Tuesday.

The additions will enable the department to staff two full-time and one part-time firefighter per shift. An administrative officer will also work 48 hours each week during the day shift.

POPULATION BOOM

The changes come as Columbia Township is seeing massive growth. Since 2010, the township’s population has climbed by more than a quarter.

Most of that boom has come within the past five years, with a more than 19% jump since 2020.

Anthony said the population change has been accompanied by a 20% increase in medical calls in recent years.

“The call volume has definitely increased over the time period,” noted Colleen Mackenzie, a part-time firefighter who’s worked with the department for eight years.

The growth shows few signs of slowing in the coming years. New developments are adding hundreds of new homes each year.

“As we’re getting older, we didn’t want the yardwork, we really loved the community they’re building here,” said Holly Ursem, who moved to the newly built 55+ neighborhood “Del Webb” in June.

The development is expected to add more than 600 homes to the township when complete. Ursem said the township’s newest residents appreciate emergency services growing along with the community.

“They’re going to have to keep up because they’re so ahead of schedule. Our in-laws are actually moving in here, two roads down. They’re closing on their house two weeks early,” she said. “It’s going to be booming here.”

FUTURE GROWTH

Anthony said the township has already secured two other parcels of land that could be used for new fire stations if the growing population demands it. He also hopes to add several more full-time members in the coming years.

He explained that more full-time staff translates to faster response times and a safer community.

“Just the quick response of [staff] being here really accelerates what we can save and do,” he said. “The quicker we get there with definitive care, the better someone’s outcome is.”