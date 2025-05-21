Watch Now
Westlake PD dispatch tower struck by bolt of lightning

The Westlake Police Department dispatch tower was struck by a bolt of lightning Wednesday afternoon during a storm, according to Westlake Police.

There was minor damage to the exterior part of the building, but all of its systems are "fried" and down at the moment.

Westlake PD said only one phone is working, and it asked Bay Village Dispatch to take over all of its calls at this time.

