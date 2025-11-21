'We’ve had enough': Akron METRO RTA Union threaten strike over working conditions

AKRON, Ohio — A potential strike could take place if a deal is not reached between Akron METRO RTA and the local Transport Workers Union chapter.

“We’re breaking down. Physically and mentally. We’re burned out,” said April Adams, Vice President of Transport Workers Union Local One. “Our members are ready to fight. They’re standing up now. They’re ready to fight.”

Adams told News 5 she first started working as an Akron METRO RTA bus operator 15 years ago, and she said things were good.

But now, she said it’s not the same, so she’s fighting to restore what she said has been lost for nearly 300 union bus operators and cleaners.

“They say we’re the face of Metro, but we’re much more than that. We are the foundation,” said Adams.

On Thursday, Adams and members of Transport Workers Union Local One passed out fliers to let riders know operators could go on strike due to health and safety concerns, burnout and driving fatigue.

This comes after Adams said operators have had enough of working under serious time constraints, which she said has caused a lot of overtime, neglected breaks and work without paid sick days and vacation time.

She also said some people aren’t making a livable wage, with threats of higher healthcare costs.

“We’ve had enough. We’re tired. We keep the wheels turning. We worked through COVID. We worked through all of that. Even when the system is failing. We’re out there picking up all the overtime,” said Adams.

In a statement to News 5, Akron METRO RTA said:

"We respect the right of TWU Local One to demonstrate, and we remain committed to constructive dialogue. We continue to follow the process established by SERB and are working toward an agreement that is fair, reasonable, and sustainable for everyone involved. Our focus is on reaching a resolution that supports employees while ensuring we can continue delivering the services our community relies on.”

“It’s been 16 months since we’ve been negotiating. Our CEO has yet to come to the table to try to get this matter resolved,” said Adams.

Willie Brown, the National Organization’s Transit Director, said a neutral third party is now involved to help reach a deal, and those results should come sometime next week.

“Sit down and let’s talk. Going to the bathroom, that’s elementary. Everybody out there who’s watching this probably has a lunch break or goes to the bathroom. We just want to be treated like human beings,” said Brown.