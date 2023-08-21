What are the odds? Twins born on same birthday as parents

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — What are the odds? One lucky couple welcomed twin babies early Friday morning and get this, the newborns will now share the same birthday with their parents.

When Scierra Blair and Jose Erivin Jr. met, they were shocked to learn they were born on the same day.

“She showed me her ID and I was like, what’s, that’s crazy and I never met somebody with the same birthday as me,” said Ervin Jr.

But little did Ervin Jr. know, more than a year later, Blair wouldn't be the only one to share that birthday.

“I have Jose the third and that’s Arya in the bassinet and I’m their father and that’s Scierra and it's all of our birthdays today," Ervin Jr. said.

Of course, the narrative of all great things wasn't Blair's plan. She expected her babies on August 28.

“I was making plans like I was going to go to the hospital and then planning out my week, that didn’t happen,” said Blair.

Even though Ervin Jr was pushing for it.

“It was special, I really wanted them to be born on our birthday,” said Ervin Jr,

Then last week, the twins surprised their dad with his wish, battling their way to tell their parents Happy Birthday. At 12:35 and 36 a.m. on August 18, Arya and Jose III made their grand entrance.

“Arya was five pounds and I believe two ounces, he was I believe five pounds and five ounces,” said Erwin Jr.

The twins truly become the gift, this family will never forget.

“I never met a family with kids that all have the same birthday, that’s just crazy to me it's a blessing it's a gift from god,” said Erwin Jr.

Both families are ecstatic about the twins and still figuring out how they will celebrate all four birthdays in one day.

