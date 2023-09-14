What the flock: Over 140,000 birds to fly through Cuyahoga County Wednesday night

More than 140,000 birds will be moving through Cuyahoga County Wednesday night into early Thursday morning during their migration journey.

Lake Erie acts as a rest stop for migratory birds in both the spring and the fall, and these birds will be stopping to refuel amidst their long journey.

Throughout the entirety of Ohio, there will be about 12 million birds moving through the state Wednesday night.

According to the Cornell Land of Orinthology’s Online Bird Cast, peak migration traffic will take place around 1:30 a.m. in Cuyahoga County.

