What you need to know about Cyclosporiasis, a stomach parasite that's making some people in Ohio sick

Wash your fruits and vegetables.

That's what the Ohio Department of Health is telling Ohioans to do to stay safe from cyclosporiasis, a gastrointestinal disease caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis.

According to ODH, the state has had 177 cases in 2026 as of July 2. Of those, 171 cases were reported in June. Nearly 30 people have been hospitalized.

“Fortunately, there have been no deaths in Ohio, as is consistent with our past experiences with this illness,” ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said. “Nevertheless, this is a serious illness that can cause dehydration and require people to seek emergency medical care, and it should be taken seriously.”

The disease spreads by eating contaminated produce. Symptoms, which usually begin a week after eating food containing the parasite, range from mild stomach discomfort, such as bloating or cramping, to loss of appetite; but the most common symptom is watery diarrhea.

According to ODH, symptoms can improve but then can return again and again. Cyclosporiasis is treatable with antibiotics.

The source has not been identified. ODH said it continues to investigate.

Lorain County Public Health is warning residents to take extra care and wash their fruits and vegetables.

“From our investigation, we know that people have gotten cyclospora from eating food they bought in Lorain County,” said Justin Rechichar, MPH, MBA, MHHS, REHS, health commissioner at LCPH. “LCPH has not yet learned the specific cause of the outbreak. Since it is such a large outbreak, we suspect that the contaminated food item is fairly common and commercially produced - such as bagged lettuce or lettuce on fast food.”

Here's how to avoid getting it:



People should wash their hands with soap and water before and after preparing raw fruit and vegetables.

Fruits and vegetables should be washed thoroughly under running water, and firm fruit and vegetables, like melons, should be scrubbed with a clean produce brush.

Cut, peeled, or cooked fruits and vegetables should be eaten or refrigerated promptly.

Cases by county as of July 2

