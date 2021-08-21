30 apartments coming to West 58th and Breakwater, next to Lakefront Bikeway and other development

CLEVELAND — A project that will bring 30 new apartments to the corner of West 58th Street and Breakwater Avenue in Detroit Shoreway got final approval from the Cleveland Planning Commission earlier this month.

Dimit Architects The five-story building will have four levels of apartments, reaching it's tallest point at the corner of West 58th and Breakwater.

The five-story building will have four stories of apartments and a common area on the top level. Planners say every room will have a balcony, taking advantage of the views created by relatively low buildings all around it.

Kevin Barry Today, the land is a dirt lot that is sometimes used as a parking lot without permission.

This project joins The Edison at Gordon Square across the street, which was completed in 2017 and added roughly 300 apartments to the neighborhood. It’s also where the Lakefront Bikeway connects Edgewater Park to Ohio City and Downtown Cleveland.

Kevin Barry The Lakefront Bikeway runs a half block away from the proposed construction site.

Just up the block, the project will eventually likely be joined by a mixed-used development at the current HKM Direct Market Communications facility.

Westlake-based Carnegie Management and Development Corp. took control of HKM Direct Market Communications’ building at 5501 Cass Avenue in Cleveland a year ago with plans for some kind of mixed-use development.

Kevin Barry Across the street, the southern piece of The Edison ends right where the new project will start.

Carnegie Director of Business Development Rustom Khouri III tells News 5 they were drawn to the location, two short blocks from Detroit Avenue and West 58th Street because of its views of the lake, downtown, and the potential of the Detroit Shoreway neighborhood.

Khouri said HKM still has a five-year lease, giving the developer “time to really be thoughtful and determine what is the highest and best use” for the property.

Bond Street Group Waverly & Oak plans to bring more apartments to Detroit Avenue near West 58th, blocks away from West 58th and Breakwater.

Around the corner, Waverly & Oak plans to eventually bring 126 units and 17,000 square feet of retail space to Detroit Avenue near West 58th Street.

