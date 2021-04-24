Addis View Apartments breaking ground May 3 at Chester and East 90th Street

CLEVELAND — The Addis View Apartments project plans to break ground Monday, May 3 on the first of a four-phase project that will create more than 400 affordable apartments over the next two to three years and is estimated to cost roughly $80 million.

LDA Architects Construction on Phase I of Addis View starts in May with the following pieces to follow.

The project is coming from Inspirion Group and relatively new developers Lemma Getachew and his wife Guenet Indale.

“I was a pharmacist 25 years ago in that area and I was always asking myself, ‘Why don’t we have affordable housing for students, nurses, and middle-class families,” said Getachew. “So me and my wife decided, ‘Let’s have a workforce environment.”

LDA Architects Land on East 90th Street is prepped for the project's groundbreaking.

Getachew says the apartments will be affordable because of their size. He expects them to start at about $900 per month, with micro units and studios to keep the cost down for nurses, students, and other potential residents. The project is across the street from The Cleveland Clinic Main Campus and down the road from University Hospitals, and Case Western Reserve University.

LDA Architects Demolition of old apartment buildings are still going on where futures phases of the project are slated to be built.

The first building is expected to have about 131 units with construction starting in May. As additional phases begin, other large chunks of East 90th Street will be developed.

Inspirion Group just completed the historic restoration at 3101 Euclid Avenue in Midtown, turning old office space into roughly 90 apartments. That $24 million project also has commercial space on the ground floor that Getachew says would be perfect for a retail or food/coffee business.

LDA Architects Addis View will bring more than 400 apartments over a handful of buildings along East 90th Street near Chester Avenue.

Have you ever noticed something interesting in Northeast Ohio and wondered, “Hey…what’s going on there?”

Us, too. We love learning more about what shapes the world around us -- the buildings, the spaces and the ways we move between them.

Next time you're wondering about some building, project or piece of land, send me an email at Kevin.Barry@wews.com and I'll look into it for a possible story.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.