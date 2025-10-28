'What's old is cool again.' BW grad corners the market with curated thrift shop that continues to grow

BEREA, Ohio — A recent college graduate is taking the fashion and retail world by storm.

Just months after graduating from Baldwin Wallace University, he officially opened his own brick-and-mortar thrift shop.

It comes as thrifting has surged in popularity, driven by affordability and a strong nostalgia for years past.

Recent data shows the secondhand market is now worth roughly $56 billion.

By 2029, it is expected to surge to a $79 billion industry.

Experts say Gen Z is the preferred customer, shelling out a lot of cash for unique finds.

Here in Northeast Ohio, Noah Mowery has cornered the market and is determined to achieve long-term success.

He turned his hobby into a passion.

Mowery always loved cool, vintage clothing.

He has since opened The Thrifting Tree on West Bridge Street in Berea, and it's been growing, quite literally, ever since.

Mowery credits BW, the university's students and his fellow alumni.

"It's definitely a pinch me moment," Mowery said.

Rifling through rack after rack of clothing, Mowery says each piece and article is unique, has character and tells a story.

"That's like my main goal--is to have something for everybody," Mowery said.

From preserved 1980s graphic tees to denim and cargo pants from the 1990s and 2000s to embroidered Abercrombie sweatshirts, all the stuff you may have donated over the years or have stuffed in the back of your closet is now considered some of the most sought-after pieces in the fashion world.

What was once outdated is now considered cool again.

"Everyday we've been selling somewhere between 50-100 items in store," Mowery said.

He transformed his once online only business into a full-fledged thrift shop.

"What we have here is more of a curated selection that's like all of the good items in one place," Mowery said.

The 2025 BW Grad actually started the concept when he was back in middle school.

"I was just going to thrift clothing for me. And then that led me to kind of going to school, and my friends being like 'hey where'd you get that,'" Mowery said.

He then sold on eBay and Instagram, and eventually created his own website.

But his eye for style and passion for entrepreneurship led him to Baldwin Wallace University, where he pursued a double major in Management and Innovation and Human Resource Management.

"By the time I was at BW—things were really ramping up with orders and popularity online. I got in touch with the people at LaunchNET," Mowery said.

Caite Lenahan Angle is the LaunchNET Program Manager at Baldwin Wallace University.

She has worked hand in hand with Mowery and countless other students to get their businesses off the ground.

It's 100% free.

"LaunchNET is a grant funded program sponsored by the Burton D. Morgan Foundation out of Hudson, Ohio," Lenahan Angle said.

Her mentorship and guidance have played a critical part in Mowery's business getting off the ground at a storefront.

"We talked about the processes, cost associated. He received a grant to help with some of those start-up costs with getting a Shopify account. We are here to support," Lenahan Angle said.

But she also says his determination was a larger part of the story.

"I'm just so proud of him. This was entirely his concept, his idea. He knows what consumers want and need," Lenahan Angle said.

Mowery's success with the brick-and-mortar store has been almost instantaneous.

But he says another large part of the Thrifting Tree is educating shoppers on smart spending.

The goal is to keep items affordable.

Most are $15 to $20.

Mowery says a sustainable environment for the long term, with less waste, should be everyone's priority, which means keeping clothing out of landfills.

"Whatever we can do to save old clothing from ending up in one of those bins is my main goal with everything, that's not for profit about this business," Mowery said.

Mowery says since he first started his business nine years ago, dating back to the online-only sales, he's kept tens of thousands of items out of landfills.

Part of the Thrifting Tree's mission is to donate items to local homeless and women's shelters in Berea.

Mowery also buys clothing from customers.

The Thrifting Tree is officially open five days a week.

He has three staffers helping him run the operation.

Mowery says grants are available to those looking to open a small business.

He encourages students and aspiring business owners to pursue them.

Click the links for more information on shop details and LaunchNET.