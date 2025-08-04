When his butcher shop burned down, Cleveland's culinary scene cooked up something bigger

CLEVELAND — When it comes to quality ingredients, multiple restaurants in Cleveland source from the same butcher in Fredericktown, but on Friday, we told you how that butcher shop burned to the ground. By Monday, the owner saw how 25 years of providing quality meat could build a community he never imagined.

Though Mike Jessee is a man of few words, his friends — and the business owners he’s worked with — had plenty to say about him.

“Mike's the humblest guy ever. So, you know he's always thankful. It's always 'gee wizz can't believe that you guys did this,'” said James Redford, Chef and partner of Noble Beast Brewing Company.

“One of the most honest caring guys I have ever met he’s just very genuine down to earth,” said Ian Herrington, Owner of Levain Bakery.

“He is just a good guy who listens and willing to try and take new ideas, and he's what I call a good old boy from the country,” said Parker Bosley, the former owner of Parker’s.

That’s what made supporting Jessee a no-brainer after his butcher shop — Dee Jay’s Custom Butchering and Processing — went up in flames back in April.

Local restaurants rally after fire destroys beloved butcher shop

“He means a lot to the chef community here in Cleveland. We all relied on his products for so long, his quality, his talent, his creativity. Of course, we're going to have a big benefit for him in this time of tragedy,” said Redford.

The benefit took place at Cordelia’s. The theme? Dee Jay’s custom Butchering and Processing Summer Cook Out. In attendance — chefs and businesses who’ve worked with Jessee, including the first chef to buy from him 25 years ago: Parker Bosley, who owned Parker’s.

“He is being recognized and I was surprised to find the number of chefs and foods people that are working with him,” said Bosley.

Also, there were others in the hospitality industry who didn’t even know Jessee — but wanted to help.

“I know what it's like to be a small company to go through hard times because I went through it, and we’re here to support them,” said Tony Anselmo, Premier ProduceOne.

“I mean we’re a community you know we just all have to look out for each other and take care of each other when something happen like this,” said Chef Matthew Mytro, owner of Flour.

While Jessee felt overwhelmed by the support.

“I think it's really good. I mean, it makes me feel good that people are still looking out for people, and it helps,” said Jessee.

He was also surprised at the impact his products made. Today’s benefit left him thankful — and ready to get back to work.

Jessee plans to work out of another shop while deciding what’s next. If you’d still like to support him, you can donate here.