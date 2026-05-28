Where Northeast Ohio families can find free meals and grocery help this summer

CLEVELAND — As summer break begins, many families are preparing for a different kind of grocery pressure.

During the school year, students may have access to breakfast and lunch at school. But when classrooms close for summer, those meals do not disappear. They often move onto a family’s grocery list.

Food banks in Northeast Ohio say summer can be especially challenging for families because children have limited or no access to school breakfast and lunch programs. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank and Second Harvest both recommend families look up the closest food distribution site or meal program before they go, so they can save time and money on gas.

There are several programs available to help families find food this summer.

Ohio Summer EBT/SUN Bucks

Ohio families may be eligible for Summer EBT, also known as SUN Bucks.

The program helps families buy food for school-age children during the summer months. Families can apply for 2026 Summer EBT benefits through the state’s website.

Families can apply online at sebt.ohio.gov. Applications are open through Aug. 14, 2026.

Summer Food Service Program

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce says all children ages 1 through 18 are eligible to receive free meals at participating summer food sites.

Greater Cleveland Food Bank summer meals

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank delivers daily nutritious breakfasts and lunches to partner sites that serve meals to children when school is not in session.

The food bank says June through August can be a challenging time of year because students may have limited or no access to school breakfast and lunch programs.

Summer Food Service Program sites can include schools, camps, parks, playgrounds, community centers, churches and other public places where children gather during the summer.

Families can use the Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s online food finder to look for nearby food assistance.

Cleveland Metroparks Kids Nature Lunch & Learn Series

Cleveland Metroparks and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank are partnering again this summer for the Kids Nature Lunch & Learn Series.

The free program combines outdoor education with free lunches for children. Cleveland Metroparks naturalists use the mobile nature center, NatureTracks, to teach kids about topics such as trees, bees, birds and amphibians.

Programs run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and include free lunch for youth ages 18 and under, provided by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s Summer Meals Program, while supplies are available. Free books for children will also be available through the Cleveland Kids’ Book Bank.

The series runs June 3 through Aug. 7 at the following locations:

Wednesdays: Euclid Creek Reservation’s Highland Picnic Area

Thursdays: Bedford Reservation’s Hemlock Creek Picnic Area

Fridays: Lakefront Reservation near Edgewater Beach. There will be no program July 3.

Since the program started, nearly 7,900 guests have participated, and 4,757 lunches have been served through the Kids Nature Lunch & Learn Series.

Families can view Kids Nature Lunch & Learn programs and other free summer events at clevelandmetroparks.com/community.

Cleveland Public Library summer meals

Cleveland Public Library also partners with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to provide meal programs for children and teens.

The library says healthy, balanced meals support the growth, wellness and overall development of young people.

Meals are provided on a first-come, first-served basis at no cost to children ages 18 and under. Some date and location restrictions apply.

Cleveland Public Library offers summer lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at all branches.

The library also offers Kids Cafe after-school meals during the school year at select branches. The meals are available from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., with no registration required.

Cuyahoga County Public Library summer lunches

Cuyahoga County Public Library also collaborates with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to provide free summer lunches for children.

The library says daily meals are available on weekdays, while supplies last. Families should check their local branch for participating locations and times.

Cuyahoga County Public Library also partners with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank on other food assistance programs, including Kids Cafe after-school meals and mobile food pantry services.

Second Harvest and FreshTrak

Second Harvest also recommends families use FreshTrak to find the closest food assistance location.

FreshTrak allows families to enter their ZIP code and search for food resources nearby.

Food banks recommend checking the closest location before driving to a pantry or meal site because hours, eligibility and distribution days can vary. Finding the closest site can also help families save money on gas.

Families can search for resources at freshtrak.com.

University Hospitals summer lunch program

University Hospitals is also continuing its summer lunch program for children in Northeast Ohio.

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center announced its 10th year participating in the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce’s USDA Summer Food Service Program.

Free, hot meals will be provided to children ages one through 18 at seven University Hospitals locations. There is no income qualification.

Meals will be served Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Per program guidelines, children must eat the meals onsite. Meals may not be taken to go.

The participating UH locations are:

University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center: 3999 Richmond Road, Beachwood, June 1, 2026 – Aug. 18, 2026

University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s: 2101 Adelbert Road, Cleveland, June 1, 2026 – Aug. 21, 2026

University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center: 630 East River Road, Elyria, June 1, 2026 – Aug. 21, 2026

University Hospitals Lake West Medical Center: 36000 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, June 1, 2026 – Aug. 19, 2026

University Hospitals Parma Medical Center: 7007 Powers Blvd., Parma, June 8, 2026 – Aug. 21, 2026

University Hospitals Portage Medical Center: 6847 Chestnut St., Ravenna, June 1, 2026 – Aug. 19, 2026

University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center: 1025 Center St., Ashland, June 8, 2026 – Aug. 21, 2026

Families looking for help should start by checking the closest available food resource before driving to a site.

Food banks recommend confirming the location, hours and whether registration or paperwork is required. Some meal sites are open to all children, while some pantry programs may have different requirements.

