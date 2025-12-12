Why was Disney's Stitch in Cleveland?

CLEVELAND — It was a usual Thursday night for elementary students at Halle School in Cleveland as they gathered in the cafeteria after the final bell to rehearse for their upcoming performance of Disney’s ‘The Jungle Book.’

But things got a little crazy when an out-of-this-world guest surprised the kids: Stitch, from Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ franchise!

The students couldn’t believe their eyes and danced with excitement.

“That was crazy,” said Rj Cunningham, a fourth grader at Halle School. “I never imagined that happening before!”

Cleveland was a stop on Disney’s International Holiday Magic Tour.

“And our dear friend, Stitch, has discovered after a year of mayhem, that he ended up on Santa’s naughty list,” said Alyson Melling, Disney corporate social responsibility. “And, so, in order to work his way back on the nice list he is coming with us to bring some joy!”

With the movie franchise based in Hawaii, Stitch shared the Aloha spirit with children at Halle. He gifted each student a traditional Hawaiian lei that came straight from the Aloha State, made of fresh orchids and Ohio’s state flower, the red carnation, as a nod to Disney’s stop in Cleveland.

Katie Ussin, News 5 Cleveland Disney's Stitch surprises Cleveland students

Disney also gave the kids swag bags filled with goodies and treated them to a pizza party after rehearsal.

“Right now, my heart is feeling grateful, overwhelmed, happy, and filled,” said Lisa Locklear, principal of Halle School.

Locklear has been with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District for 18 years and said she knows the power of the performing arts in school.

“It allows for kids to be seen,” said Locklear.

For more than 15 years, Disney Musicals in Schools has helped build sustainable theater programs in underserved schools.

Here at home, they’ve partnered with Playhouse Square, Cleveland’s not-for-profit performing arts center, serving more than a thousand students across Northeast Ohio in 31 schools, with 19 currently active, like Halle School.

Locklear thanked the teaching professionals from Playhouse Square who support the staff and students at Halle in getting the show off the ground, and the Halle teachers dedicating after-school hours to the show and kids.

News 5 Cleveland Disney's Stitch and students and teachers

“It’s a positive outlet for them,” said Mia Mills, an English language arts teacher at Halle and director of the school’s Disney Musicals in Schools program.

When asked by Principal Locklear to lead the program in its first year at the school, Mills said she jumped at the opportunity, given her experience in theater when she was younger and remembering how it enriched her childhood. She wanted to give her students the opportunity.

“Seeing them grow in this way that I don’t typically get to see them grow, is just a fantastic experience,” said Mills.

“I love singing and dancing and performing,” said Leilianise Cunningham, a fifth grader at Halle. “I love my tone of my voice!”

Students like Leilianise, 10, and her little brother, Elias, 9, broke out into a song from The Jungle Book during our interview!

The students are finding their voices while diving into characters and working together to bring the show to life.

“Now that I’m in third grade, I’m finally old enough to be in the musical and now I’m really happy and I’m not shy anymore,” said Neliah Yates, 8, a third grader at Halle School.

The students are also discovering the magic within themselves, which is perhaps the best gift of all.

“It makes me feel like I have a lot of confidence, and I could do anything with my life,” Rj Robertson, 10, a fourth grader at Halle School, said about being on stage.

So many smiles, hugs, and so much joy filled the room during Stitch’s visit Thursday at Halle School.

It is certainly a day the children will remember, not just because of what happened, but for how it made them feel.

“He felt so fluffy,” said Neliah with a giant smile when recalling her hug with Stitch.

So, did Stitch get off Santa’s naughty list?

“He did very well today,” said Melling. “There was less mayhem and a lot of love. So, I think he’s on his way!”

In honor of the holiday tour and in collaboration with Playhouse Square, Disney also made a donation to Halle School, along with the other first-year Disney Musicals in Schools in Cleveland, including Warner Girls’ Leadership Academy, Dike School of the Arts, and the Intergenerational School – East, as they kickstart their productions and musical theater programs.

While in Cleveland, Stitch also visited the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Playhouse Square.