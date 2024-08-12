Wife of slain Cleveland Police Officer Wayne Leon recognized with national award by U.S. Marshals

Later this month, Grace Leon, the wife of fallen Cleveland Police Officer Wayne Leon, will be given the highest honor granted by the U.S. Marshals Service: The Citizen of the Year Award.

The award recognizes an individual "who has made a significant contribution to the mission of the United States Marshals Service or to their community."

On June 25, 2000, Leon's husband Wayne was shot and killed in the line of duty by a wanted fugitive during a traffic stop. After his death, Grace Leon became a social worker who dedicated her life to helping families of homicide victims.

She's now a crisis intervention specialist who works with the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit. She also volunteers for many community organizations and is a strong supporter of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force created in 2003 in the wake of her husband's death, as well as the Safe Surrender Program created in 2005.

RELATED: 'Fugitive Safe Surrender' gives Akron mother a chance at a fresh start

"It’s fitting that Grace Leon receives this prestigious national award. Her volunteer efforts working with families of homicide victims for over two decades have provided not only comfort but a skill she has shared from her personal experiences and her professional education. The assignment of Grace Leon from Frontline Services to the Cleveland Division of Police has been a unique resource for not only the families of homicide victims but also for officers. We are fortunate to have her within our Division," said Cleveland Police Chief Annie Todd.

Additionally, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force will also receive the Distinguished Group Award for a District Task Force for its "dedicated service to the citizens and communities all across Northern Ohio."

"This prestigious recognition underscores the exceptional performance and unwavering commitment of our task force in supporting critical missions. This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team members, who continually go above and beyond to ensure the safety of our communities by removing violent criminals from the streets," said Stark County Sheriff George Maier.

Since its inception, the NOVFTF has grown to encompass 150 federal, state and local agencies with more than 350 task force officers. More than 55,000 fugitives have been captured since 2003. This is the eighth time the task force has received a national award.

"The success of the NOVFTF is due to the strong partnerships we have built over the years. Maintaining this level of success for more than 20 years is an incredible tribute to the dedicated men and women who have worked tirelessly pursuing the most dangerous fugitives in our area," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said.

Earlier this year, the task force located the man wanted for the shooting death of a police officer in Euclid.

Manhunt for suspect in Euclid Police officer's death led to Shaker Heights

RELATED: Suspect wanted for fatal shooting of Euclid Police officer dead after SWAT standoff

"I want to give a well-deserved congratulations to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on receiving a Director’s Award for Distinguished Group. This highest honor was earned by the men and women of the task force who do the incredibly challenging and dangerous work of removing violent fugitives from our streets. The Euclid Police Department is proud and honored to have such a long-standing partnership with the NOVFTF. Recently, this task force was instrumental in tracking down the suspect who murdered Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin #14 on May 11th, 2024," said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer.

Leon and the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force will receive the awards during a ceremony on Aug. 21 at the Department of Justice in Washington D.C.