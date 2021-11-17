Wild Winter Lights returns to Cleveland Zoo with dates for walking and drive-throughs

CLEVELAND — Wild Winter Lights returns to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

This is the third year for the popular winter holiday celebration after Wild Winter Lights had taken a 14-year hiatus.

This year’s display is completely new, according to the zoo’s website, featuring more than one million individual lights and unique twists on holiday traditions.

This year’s display also showcases hundreds of lighting displays across holiday-themed areas and a dynamic light show featuring a massive 50-foot-tall tree.

Guests can also enjoy Santa’s Lodge, where zoo-goers can take selfies, get their photo taken with Saint Nick or just stop by and warm up by the fire along the way.

Most of Wild Winter Lights’ dates are open for walkers, but the event also offers about a dozen drive-through dates.

Wild Winter Lights tickets are limited, and advance online reservations are strongly encouraged.

The discounted cost for Zoo members is $18 and $20 for non-members, or a 4-pack for $54 for members and $60 for non-members. Children under 2 are admitted for free.

Tickets for the drive-through experience are $54 per car for Zoo members and $60 per car for non-members.

Drive-through and walk-through nights are now reservable on select dates by clicking here.

