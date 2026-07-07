Willoughby-Eastlake Schools gets more than $10,000 through Willoughby Hills Police photo enforcement program

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — The City of Willoughby Hills, the Willoughby Hills Police Department, and the Willoughby-Eastlake School District are continuing their partnership with Sitestream to fund teen driver safety education through the Safeteen Program.

Sitestream presented a $10,268 check to the city and school district to help fund driver education programs, including classroom instruction and behind-the-wheel training for eligible students.

The funding comes from the city's photo enforcement program, with Sitestream sharing a portion of the program revenue to support teen driver safety initiatives. The payment is the first of two annual installments that the district will receive.

The police department's photo enforcement program operates along the interstate corridor, where Willoughby Hills Police Chief Matthew Naegele said it has reduced vehicle speeds and encouraged safer driving behaviors.

The Safeteen Program reflects a shared commitment by the police department, school district, and Sitestream to reduce crashes, encourage responsible driving habits, and improve roadway safety throughout the community.