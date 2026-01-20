Willoughby Hills' photo enforcement program shows dramatic reduction in speeding

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — Thousands of drivers travel through Willoughby Hills daily on Interstates 90 and 271. Now, a new photo enforcement program, police said, is making those roads significantly safer.

About three years ago, Willoughby Hills police said they received data from the Ohio Department of Public Safety showing their portion of the interstates was among the worst in the state for reckless driving.

That's why police decided to crack down on speeders using cutting-edge technology.

The department launched its photo enforcement program in January 2024. Police say roughly 80,000 tickets exceeding the posted speed limit by at least 15 miles per hour were captured.

Police said this program is working, and they now have proof.

“It’s a dramatic decrease, “said Chief Matt Naegele, Willoughby Hills Police Department.

According to information from the Ohio Department of Public Safety Traffic Monitoring System:



Vehicles traveling between 75-80 mph decreased by 24%

Speeds between 80-85 mph were reduced by 37%

Drivers moving at 85-90 mph declined 36%

Drivers traveling between 95-100 mph dropped 26%

"So just having the awareness that these cameras are there make people drive safer? I support that," said Nichole Brown, Willoughby Hills.

Chief Matt Naegele said the tickets generated about $10 million, money earmarked for the city's safety forces fund.

"So as things come up, capital needs come up, equipment needs, training needs for police, fire, and roads the city has the ability to use those funds for that," Naegele said.

"This is a violator funded program, look it's a voluntary program no one is required to participate in this program," he said.