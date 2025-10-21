Willoughby's Skully Walk brings Halloween charm to downtown

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — October's eerie charm has taken over Erie Street in Willoughby, where 30 decorated skeletons now line the downtown area as part of the second annual Skully Walk.

The seasonal display features creative skeleton characters, including a baker, a pumpkin, and even a Harry Potter version.

"I have seen people stop and look at skeletons and enjoy what they are looking at, it's a conversation piece, it lets people slow down and enjoy life," said Danielle Klein, Vice President of the Willoughby Arts Collaborative.

The non-profit serves as the backbone behind the Skully Walk sensation. This year's display expanded from 27 skeletons last year to 30 skeletons decorating the main street this year.

The Skully Walk functions as a fundraiser for the nonprofit organization whose mission centers on bringing art to Willoughby in all forms.

"Art really is the lifeblood," said Pat Caroll Bonander, president of the Willoughby Art Collaborative.

The organization strives to bring various art forms to downtown Willoughby, extending beyond Halloween decorations. This year, organizers said, the painted piano positioned outside of the Michael Stefan Salon was a big hit.

One of the things they've loved this year is the painted piano. And kind of proud our painted piano won the editor's choice Best of Cleveland this year for the best public art initiative," Bonander said.

Jen Tompkins, who spends considerable time in downtown Willoughby, appreciates the collaborative's artwork throughout the area.

"I think people need to take the time to appreciate the simple things, and art is one of those things that can bring a smile to your face," Tompkins said.

Visitors can vote on the skeletons by scanning the QR code on each skeleton.