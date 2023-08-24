Willowick parking garage collapses Wednesday night

A parking garage collapsed Wednesday night in Willowick near the Shoregate Towers apartment complex.

News 5 reporter Tessa DiTirro is on the scene and said Lakeshore Boulevard is closed due to the incident, and the parking lot of the apartment complex is taped off.

Units are at the scene spraying the garage, and crews are seen going in and out of the building.

This story will be updated as more information is learned.

