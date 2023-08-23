Watch Now
Window-washing superheroes visit Akron Children's Hospital Wednesday

Posted at 6:45 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 18:45:13-04

On Wednesday morning, a crew of superheroes stepped in to take over window-washing duties at the Akron Children’s Hospital.

Patients got to watch as superheroes such as Batman, Spiderman, Captain America and many others washed the front windows of the six-story high main building.

These heroes also made visits to the patients in their rooms and the lobby.

