Window-washing superheroes visit Akron Children's Hospital Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, a crew of superheroes stepped in to take over window-washing duties at the Akron Children’s Hospital.

Patients got to watch as superheroes such as Batman, Spiderman, Captain America and many others washed the front windows of the six-story high main building.

These heroes also made visits to the patients in their rooms and the lobby.

