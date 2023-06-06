Windsor Twp. fire, Ohio EPA issue open burning warning after massive wildfire

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A raging wildfire, fire officials report was caused by open burning, left up to 100 acres in Windsor Township charred and ash-covered, causing the township to temporarily ban opening based on Ohio EPA regulations.

Windsor Fire Assistant Chief Callie Mallory told News 5 an investigator from Ohio Department of Natural Resources has been called in to look at the case. Mallory said fortunately, no one was injured, but the massive fire took four days to extinguish after it got started on June 2, just after 3 p.m.

Mallory and residents living near the scene of the fire, southwest of U.S. Route 322 and Fortney Road, gave extreme thanks and praise to the more than a dozen other fire departments who gave mutual aid in fighting the flames. Mallory said wildfires were also reported in Geneva and in Champion Township over the weekend.

“These fires are incredibly dangerous; it is a lot of intense manpower work when you have fire that’s rapidly spreading," Mallory said. “We knew we had the threat for a property on Fortney Road, and we wanted to try to prevent any spread to those properties.”

Mallory said open burning can be a serious environmental hazard that has her department issuing warnings to those who are open burning or setting up a bonfire.

“We are following EPA regulations right now, there is an air quality advisory in effect, and also, it’s too dry, we understand people want to go and enjoy time with their families, but use good judgment, be safe, Mallory said. “It’s not only a risk for air quality for your wildlife, your people who have respiratory issues, people who have medical histories. But now we’re putting guys out here who are working that have to breathe this stuff in.”

Josh Koch, Ohio EPA Division of Air Pollution Control Enforcement Compliance Manager, told News 5 the opening burning of household garbage is prohibited along with a host of other items.

“Materials containing rubber, asphalt products, grease, plastic and even dead animals," Koch said. “Ohio law does issue penalties of up to $25,000 per violation, so substantial penalties could result."

Koch said homeowners should know the open burning rules and regulations in their community before they start an outdoor fire, especially with the dry weather we've been having over the past two weeks. Koch urges residents to check with the Ohio EPA open burning web page, which includes open burning contacts in all 88 Ohio counties.

