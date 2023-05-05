Wisconsin Fugitive Task Force arrests man wanted by Cleveland Police for aggravated murder

According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the Eastern Wisconsin Fugitive Task Force has arrested a 30-year-old man, Bertram Hicks, at a home in Wisconsin. Hicks was wanted by Cleveland Police for allegedly shooting and killing a 31-year-old man in September.

On Sept. 6, 2022, Cleveland Police responded to a call for a car that crashed into a pole in the area of W. 41st Street and Clark Avenue. Robert Hall Jr., 31, was retrieved from the car with a gunshot wound and taken to MetroHealth Hospital where he was pronounced dead the next day, according to officials.

Surveillance cameras from a nearby business showed two men exit the vehicle after it crashed into the poll.

Upon further investigation by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the man responsible fled to Milwaukee.

“Our fugitive task force never stops pursuing these fugitives, no matter how far they run to avoid arrest. Outstanding collaboration between the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit and our task force led to the arrest of this violent fugitive over 400 miles from Cleveland,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.