With national attention on Cleveland for All-Star Weekend, law enforcement finalizes security plans

CLEVELAND — The signs that Cleveland is ready for the NBA All-Star Game are clear. As the city gets ready to host the game this weekend, security plans are being finalized in the days leading up to the festivities tipping off Friday night.

Fences are going up, more police are expected to be on duty, and traffic changes are likely.

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies join forces when a big event like this one comes to town. All play a role in keeping the event safe.

“Primarily what the FBI provides are some of the things maybe you don’t see, some of the less obvious things the intelligence work that goes into providing information to our state and local partners that allow them to get in front of threats more effectively. The investigative work that goes on and then we scour the nation and the globe looking for threats,” said Special Agent in Charge Cleveland FBI Eric Smith.

Smith said agents are currently not investigating any threats against the weekend festivities.

Cleveland has hosted several big events in the last few years — the NFL Draft, the World Series, the Republican National Convention, the Cavs Championship parade, among other big events.

“There is some muscle memory that’s built up in what we’re doing. We’re fortunate that we’ve been able to work with our partners for so long under so many different special events that this is starting to become routine but it’s not complacent,” said Smith.

The FBI also has specialized units that will be pressed into service. But Smith said the public plays a huge role in keeping the upcoming event safe and asked that if anyone sees anything that is suspicious to call the police of the FBI.

