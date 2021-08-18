Witness describes object that hit woman at Cedar Point in body-cam footage from police

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Footage captured by a Sandusky police officer's body camera has added some details to what unfolded Sunday when a female standing in line at Cedar Point was was hit by a falling object.

The female was standing in line to ride the Top Thrill Dragster when she was struck by an object that fell from the train at the top of the 420-foot-tall ride.

The footage shows around a dozen people surrounding the female as paramedics and firefighters bring in a stretcher and administer first aid. The female's cries of pain echo through the nearly 5-minute video, which we are choosing not to share.

A man, who said in the video that he is an off-duty Lorain County Sheriff's deputy, said he witnessed the incident and saw the object fall off the ride, hit the top of another structure, then it "shot downward." The man said he looked for the object after it fell but couldn't find it. He described it as something small, the size of a pop can, but he heard others say it may have been a cell phone.

The female was later transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

Cedar Point officials released a new statement about the incident on Wednesday:

Our focus continues to be on the guest and her family. Because the incident is still under investigation, the ride remains closed and there is no additional information to share at this time. Tony Clark, Cedar Point spokesperson

