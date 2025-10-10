Wobbly steps and big decisions: Help name the zoo's new baby rhino

CLEVELAND — A new Rhino calf was just born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, and of course he needs a new name.

He is an eastern black rhino born on September 13.

He has spent most of his time bonding with his mom, Kibibbi and taking wobbly steps inside his enclosure.

The zoo is hosting a naming contest, and there are three different ones to choose from.

Makena, which means happy one, Kenza, which means Treasure, and Kamari, which means like the moon.

You can cast your vote HERE.