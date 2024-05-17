Woman accused of shooting Cleveland city employee apologetic on police body cam

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland released police body camera videos that show the moment police arrested the woman charged with shooting a Cleveland city employee.

Aisha Schwartz was found on the morning of April 18 sitting inside another city employee's car in a public works garage.

On the video, Schwartz was apologetic as she was put in handcuffs and escorted to a cruiser.

Schwartz also told police on video she never meant to hurt anyone.

Police then find and help the victim sitting on a staircase with a shoulder wound.

It happened at the city garage on East 65th Street and Quincy Avenue.

The employee's union rep told News 5 investigators the victim is a street maintenance supervisor.

The county prosecutor's office says Schwartz pulled into the parking lot behind the victim, and there was some sort of argument between the two.

Court records show Schwartz jumped into his passenger seat, took the victim's gun from the center console and said, "I'm going to kill you."

"I'm sorry sir, sir please let me talk to him I don't want him to die I don't want him to die. Sir, I'm sorry I'm not a bad person," Schwartz said on the video.

News 5 Investigators reached out to Schwartz's attorney and police about what, if any, relationship Schwartz has with the victim.

Schwartz is charged with attempted murder, aggravated robbery and evidence tampering.

Court filings this week show Schwartz was referred for a psych exam.

Earlier this month, her attorney told the court Schwartz had a stroke while in custody.