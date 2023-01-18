Woman charged for funeral procession crash that killed her son, 12; nephew, 6

AKRON, Ohio — A 30-year-old woman is facing multiple charges for a deadly crash that happened last year during a funeral procession in Akron.

The defendant, Tynicka Allen, 30, is charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of endangering children and one count of aggravated vehicular assault, according to Akron Municipal Court records.

The crash happened on Oct. 6, 2022.

Police say Allen was driving when she was involved in a crash with another car near S. Arlington Road and 6th Avenue. The two children, ages 12 and 6 years old, were inside Allen's car when the crash occurred and were ejected or partially ejected. They were taken to a nearby hospital where they later died.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office, the 12-year-old was identified as Tymar Allen. The 6-year-old was identified as Trevond Walker.

Witnesses told police that the children were hanging out of one of the vehicles before the crash and the driver was swerving and speeding.

"Based on additional information developed and considering the additional facts and circumstances, Allen was deemed responsible for the fatal crash," authorities said.

Allen turned herself in to the police on Tuesday afternoon.

She has an arraignment scheduled for Thursday morning.

