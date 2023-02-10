Woman fatally shot in Cleveland Wednesday; suspect identified but not in custody, police say

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old woman that happened Wednesday in the city's North Collinwood neighborhood.

According to authorities, officers responded to the 16200 block of Huntmere Avenue just before 9 a.m. and found a woman dead in a vehicle. She had been shot in the head.

Police said they discovered the woman's 7-year-old daughter was missing. Authorities identified the suspect as the child's father.

Police say that after shooting the woman, the suspect took the child and left the area. The child was dropped off at the Elyria Police Department later and picked up by family members.

"The suspect is identified but not yet arrested. This matter remains under investigation," police said.

