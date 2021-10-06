Woman gets prison time for DUI crash that killed 2 Lakewood teens

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A 23-year-old woman will spend the next 15 to 18 years behind bars for a drunk-driving crash that claimed the lives of two Lakewood 19-year-olds in February, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

In August, the defendant, Selena Colon, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of aggravated vehicular assault and one count of driving under the influence.

The crash happened on Feb. 21, 2021 near Clifton and Fry Avenues in Lakewood.

According to authorities, Colon was driving under the influence, didn't have her headlights on and was doing 90 mph in a 35 mph zone. Her blood-alcohol level was 0.137 when taken at the hospital six hours after the crash and believed to have been double that when the crash occurred.

Colon was driving east on Clifton Avenue when she crashed into a Subaru that was turning west onto Clifton Avenue from Fry Avenue, authorities said.

The impact of the crash split the Subaru in half, ejecting both passengers. The driver of that Subaru, 19-year-old Max Close, and a 19-year-old passenger, Alejandro Mercado, died at the scene. An 18-year-old passenger who police said was riding in the front seat was also injured.

"Driving under the influence is an inexcusable and avoidable decision which, in this case, cost the lives of two young men and severely injured a third minor passenger, perpetually impacting the lives of multiple families. Selena Colon was held accountable for her decision today," Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley said.

