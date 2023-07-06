Woman indicted on murder charges for allegedly running over father of her children with car, killing him

A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted a 35-year-old woman on murder charges for allegedly running over the father of her children with a car last month, killing him.

According to the prosecutor's office, the defendant, Shaniqua Menefee, is charged with one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault.

Authorities say that on June 25, a man later identified by the medical examiner's office as 35-year-old Cleveland man Jamale Thompson, the father of Menefee's children, went to her Cleveland home near East 155th Street and Talford Avenue, and the two got into an argument. When he left, Menefee followed him in her car and continued the argument. When Thompson reached Glendale Avenue and East 155th Street, Menefee drove through the front yard of a home and ran him over, authorities said.

Menefee tried to back up, but the car was stuck on top of Thompson, who was screaming for help, authorities said. Unable to move the car, she jumped out and ran off. Thompson died at the scene before EMS arrived.

Four days later, the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force found and arrested Menefee.

She's currently being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail without bond and is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on July 11 at 8:30 a.m.

