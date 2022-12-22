Woman involved in Columbus Amber Alert arrested; twin baby still missing, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Police Department announced Thursday evening that the suspect from the Columbus Amber Alert, Nalah Jackson, has been arrested. The child, Kason Thomas, is still missing.

According to police, Jackson was arrested in Indiana by Indianapolis Police. Authorities said they located her using tips they received from the public about her whereabouts.

The search for Kason continues. Police are extremely concerned for his safety, especially with the incoming inclement weather, they said.

According to authorities, the child was taken by Nalah T. Jackson Monday night in Columbus. Columbus Police were joined in the search by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the FBI.

An Amber Alert will be issued in Indiana. This is now a federal case since it has crossed state boundaries.

The kidnapping

The child's mother had stopped at Donatos Pizza, 920 N. High St., around 9:45 p.m. She left the car running with her twins inside, Kason and his brother Ky'air, and went in to get a pizza.

Police say Nalah Jackson was inside the restaurant when the mother walked in but left a few moments later. She then got in the mother's car and drove off with the twins still in the vehicle.

Columbus Police From left to right: Kason and Kyair Thomas. Kyair has been located. Kasson is still missing.

Ky'air was located the next morning at Dayton International Airport. Police are now searching Ohio and five neighboring states for Jackson and the child.

The suspect

Jackson has been arrested previously for child endangerment, custody interference, domestic violence, assault and a slew of other charges.

The car involved, a black 2010 Honda Accord with temporary tag No. M965246 and VIN 1HGCP2F30AA031252 has not been found. The car has a missing front bumper and tinted windows. It also has a "West Side City Toys" bumper sticker.

The car was last seen in Huber Heights, Ohio. Huber Heights is a city in Montgomery and Miami counties.

Report a sighting

Anyone with information about the child's whereabouts is asked to call 614-645-4701 immediately or call 911. Another numbers to call is 1-877-AMBER-OH.

