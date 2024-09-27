Woman sentenced after claiming she was attacked in Silver Creek Metro Park

The 32-year-old woman who claimed she was attacked by two men in Silver Creek Metro Park, and it was later discovered that she made it up, was sentenced Thursday.

She was ordered to pay fines and court costs of up to $169 with no jail time.

The woman, who now lives in Florida, was originally sentenced in Barberton Municipal Court to 180 days in jail.

That sentence was suspended on the condition that she not commit any crimes in the next two years, and is not allowed to return to Summit County Metro Parks.

She was also ordered to continue counseling with the Veterans Administration.

On July 28, the woman reported the alleged attack that happened in Silver Creek Metro Park.

She claimed two men threw an unknown substance on her which resulted in severe burns to her legs. She was taken to the hospital and had her injuries treated.

Summit Metro Parks rangers, Norton police and the State Fire Marshall's Office investigated the woman's claim and determined it was "falsely made," and the injuries she sustained were self-inflicted.

She was initially charged for making false alarms and inducing panic which are first degree felonies.