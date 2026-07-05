Woman shot in Canton while sleeping during July 4th celebration

A woman was shot while sleeping in her bed during a Fourth of July celebration in Canton on Friday, according to the Canton Police Department.

Police said a group of people was shooting a gun into the air and setting off fireworks to celebrate the Fourth.

At least one of the shots hit the woman, who was asleep, police said.

Paramedics transported the woman to Aultman Hospital with a gunshot wound to her back.

Police said officers quickly found the suspect nearby.