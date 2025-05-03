Woman shot, injured after breaking into Elyria home

A 32-year-old woman was shot after breaking into a home while intoxicated and armed early Saturday morning, according to the Elyria Police Department.

Just before 5 a.m., the woman had broken into a home in the 400 block of East Avenue while armed with a handgun and got into a physical altercation with a 27-year-old resident in the home, Elyria Police said. During the altercation, the handgun discharged and injured the 32-year-old woman.

Officers, the Elyria Fire Department, and EMS responded to the scene and transported the 32-year-old woman to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said. Detectives were also called to the scene and transported the 27-year-old resident and a 24-year-old visitor to the police department for interviews.

Preliminary investigation revealed that before the shooting occurred, the 32-year-old woman was involved in a disturbance at the residence just before 3:30 a.m. At that time, officers determined no crime had occurred and took her to her own home elsewhere in the city, police said.

The 32-year-old was interviewed at the hospital and has been charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and using weapons while intoxicated, police said.

After her release from the hospital, the woman was taken into custody and transported to the Lorain County Jail, where she is being held without bond pending her initial appearance in Elyria Municipal Court, police said.