Woman taken into custody in connection with homicide at East Cleveland auto parts store

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The East Cleveland Police Department announced it taken into custody a woman who was wanted in connection with the fatal beating of a 60-year-old by two men at an auto parts store on Wednesday.

According to police, the woman was picked up by detectives Friday morning.

Authorities didn't release details of woman's alleged involvement with the case. News 5 is not naming the woman since charges haven't been announced.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Auto Zone, 15103 Euclid Ave. The victim, a 60-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene by East Cleveland EMS.

A witness told a News 5 crew at the scene that they saw a man and woman arguing inside the Auto Zone and when two men came into the store, saw the argument, then dragged the man outside and started beating him.

RELATED: 60-year-old man beaten, killed by two males at East Cleveland auto parts store, police say

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.