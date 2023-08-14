Woman who allegedly used picnic table to escape Stark County prison arrested

A 27-year-old Canton woman wanted for escaping the Stark Regional Community Correction Center was arrested by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Monday.

According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, the woman was admitted to the correction center on Aug. 7 after being ordered to complete their residential program on July 19. According to the Canton Repository, she was serving a sentence for after a conviction for aggravated drug possession.

She was in the program for three days before allegedly escaping from the correction center on Aug. 10 by using a picnic table to climb a fence, the release states.

The NOVFTF and the Stark Regional Community Correction Center began investigating her whereabouts in Canton and were able to locate her in the 400 block of Hazlett Avenue in North Canton Monday.

“The strong partnership between the US Marshals Service and the Stark Regional Community Correction Center resulted in the arrest today. We will continue to build upon our strong relationship to make the communities we serve a safer place to live. Without this partnership and our dedicated officers, an escaped fugitive would still be on the streets of Stark County,” said US Marshal Pete Elliott.

