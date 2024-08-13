Woman who claimed she was attacked in Silver Creek Metro Park facing charges

A 32-year-old woman who told Summit County Metro Parks rangers that she was attacked by two men, and it was later discovered she made the story up, is now facing misdemeanor charges.

According to Barberton Municipal Court records, the woman has been charged with making false alarms and inducing panic, both first-degree felonies.

The alleged attack happened on July 28 in the Silver Creek Metro Park.

Summit Metro Parks rangers, Norton police and the State Fire Marshall's Office investigated the woman's claim and determined it was "falsely made," and the injuries she sustained were self-inflicted.

"The person involved in this incident has clarified that she made up the details of the attack and falsely filed that report," the Metro Parks said during an interview with News 5 earlier this month.

Authorities said the woman admitted she poured gasoline on her legs and then set herself on fire.

