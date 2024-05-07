Woman who fell and died at Ohio Stadium during OSU graduation ceremony identified

The Franklin County Coroner's Office has identified the woman who died during The Ohio State University's commencement ceremony on Sunday as 53-year-old Larissa Brady.

Sunday's spring commencement ceremony started at noon with around 12,000 graduates set to receive their diplomas.

An officer called for help around 12:30 p.m. when the person fell off the stand near Gate 30 of the stadium. The scene where the fall occurred was then cordoned off with police tape as first responders arrived.

The coroner's office said the woman was identified through fingerprints.

According to a report in the Akron Beacon Journal, the woman is from Georgia, and she is the mother of one of the graduates.

Graduates and staff members at the university were disappointed OSU didn't acknowledge the death during the three-hour event.

A university spokesperson told News 5 that the school remained silent on the matter "out of respect for the family during an evolving public safety response."

