Woman who shot city employee in Cleveland changes plea

CLEVELAND — A woman who was accused of shooting a Cleveland city employee at a public works garage earlier this year changed her plea to guilty on Monday, according to the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

The court says Aisha Schwartz pleaded guilty to all charges against her.

A grand jury indicted Schwartz on two counts of felonious assault, aggravated robbery, and robbery.

According to the court, Schwartz's sentencing is set for Sept. 10.

Schwartz originally pleaded not guilty.

On the video, Schwartz was apologetic as she was handcuffed and escorted to a police cruiser.

