Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman who shot city employee in Cleveland changes plea

Aisha Schwartz changed her plea to guilty Monday afternoon, according to the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — A woman who was accused of shooting a Cleveland city employee at a public works garage earlier this year changed her plea to guilty on Monday, according to the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

The court says Aisha Schwartz pleaded guilty to all charges against her.

A grand jury indicted Schwartz on two counts of felonious assault, aggravated robbery, and robbery.

Woman indicted in Cleveland city employee shooting; accused of trying to take a witness' car

RELATED: Woman indicted in Cleveland city employee shooting; accused of trying to take a witness' car

According to the court, Schwartz's sentencing is set for Sept. 10.

Schwartz originally pleaded not guilty.

On the video, Schwartz was apologetic as she was handcuffed and escorted to a police cruiser.

Woman accused of shooting Cleveland city employee apologetic on police body cam

RELATED: Woman accused of shooting Cleveland city employee apologetic on police body cam

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for all your Browns news and game schedules!