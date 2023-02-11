Woman's landline number finally ported for husband with Alzheimer's disease after News 5 report

A viewer called us Friday to say she was ecstatic that her landline telephone is now working. News 5 Investigators went to bat for Barbara Stefanick; she wanted her number ported from her old home in Massachusetts to her new home in Ohio. Her husband has Alzheimer's disease and that landline number is the only one he knows.

Stefanick was getting the run around from three different phone companies, but not anymore. Today, the porting process was completed and Stefanick said if it wasn't for News 5 it wouldn't have been done.

