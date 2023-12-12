Woodmere staple 'Corky and Lenny's' shuts its door

If you live on the East Side or are a member of the Jewish community, there is a good chance that you've been to Corky and Lenny's.

According to the restaurant, they have been searching for years for a partner to help take them into the future but have been unable to find one.

"We are so thankful to our staff, many of whom have worked their entire career with us. We are also very grateful for our loyal customers, it is not a lack of business that is causing this closure," a statement released by the restaurant said.

There is a chance they could reopen in the future in a smaller location.

The staple opened its doors in 1956 before moving to its current location in 1973.

The institution was known for its overstuffed corn beef sandwiches, matzo ball soup, salads and jumbo pickles.

When the former Horseshoe Casino opened its doors more than a decade ago, Corky and Lenny's was the first food court offered at the casino. That location has since closed.