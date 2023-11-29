Saucisson, home of the 'Lady Butcher of Cleveland,' closing down in December

One of Cleveland's most recognizable and beloved specialty meat shops, Saucisson, will close its doors next month, owner Melissa Khoury wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Saucisson initially operated as a wholesaler before Khoury opened a storefront on Slavic Village's Fleet Avenue in 2017 with her friend Penny Barend Tagliarina, who left the shop in 2020. The two become local celebrities called the "Lady Butchers of Cleveland."

Saucisson will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Dec. 7 and close its storefront and wholesale operations on Dec. 9.

Khoury wrote in a Facebook post that the decision was made due, in part, to health issues she has faced recently. The COVID-19 pandemic and "stagnant development" in Slavic Village were also contributing factors.

"Over the past year, I’ve struggled with some health issues, and while I am hopefully on the other side of those struggles, it didn’t come without a cost. Thankfully so many of you, the staff here and plenty of friends in the community, stepped up, showed up, and truly got me through the last year. But it was incredibly difficult to push through on top of everything else. No one saw a global pandemic, rising costs, or a struggling economy coming, but here it is and unfortunately over the last year between stagnant development in the neighborhood, health issues, and decreasing sales, I felt it was the best decision for me as a human to close Saucisson," Khoury wrote.

Khoury elaborated, stating that the neighborhood was not a factor in the decision to close Saucisson.

"Before some of you start attacking Slavic Village and our choice to open up here, please hear me loud and clear... THIS IS IN NO WAY BECAUSE OF THE NEIGHBORHOOD. This neighborhood has been our home for the last 7 years, and we have made amazing connections with the community here. Thankfully, the positive energy that we helped bring to the neighborhood will continue, as there are exciting plans in place for the use of our space, as well as the rest of the historic building we helped revitalize, and we are proud to have been a part of this evolution. Leaving Slavic Village is by far the hardest part of this decision," she wrote.

Khoury made a name for herself in the meat industry, a traditionally male-dominated profession virtually untouched by a female presence. She has been busy since the store opened years ago. She's been featured on the Travel Channel's Zimmern List, in O Magazine, and Food Network's Beat Bobby Flay.

"Saucisson will always be a part of me, the connections we made both with farmers, customers, and more will stay with me, and I will be forever grateful for the love, support, and space y’all have given me over the last decade! I promise this won’t be the last you see or hear from me! I will continue to be present in Slavic Village, and continue to use my platform for positive impact not only in this neighborhood but around our city," Khoury wrote. "I am thankful for every last one of you who has supported me and this crazy dream over the years. You have allowed me to not only create a safe space for myself but for everyone who walked through the doors at 5324 Fleet Avenue. Keep your eyes on Slavic Village, because the folks within this community are committed to its continued improvement and I for one, plan to be here supporting and cheerleading all the way!"

Slavic Village Development issued the following statement regarding Saucisson's closure:

"We at Slavic Village Development are sad to announce that our friends at Saucisson will be closing their doors for good on December 9th of this year, just after their loth anniversary. Doors opened on December 7th, 2013, and since then they have not only provided this neighborhood and city of Cleveland with premium cuts of meat and finely curated menu items, but they have been tireless champions of the neighborhood and steadfast friends. From the Village Feast to Nite at the Races, to volunteering at University Settlement's Tuesday meal programs, owner, Melissa Khoury has been and will continue to be a strong and intentional contributor to the Slavic Village community. Owning and operating a small business is difficult in any context. After serving this city proudly for ten years, the thought of moving on to new ventures was even more difficult. However, confronted with an ever-changing economy and some unexpected health challenges, Mel eventually came to the tough conclusion that it is time to put her efforts and valuable expertise in a different direction. We are more than sorry to see her go, but we know that she'll remain a friend and advocate for the Broadway-Slavic Village community for good. One small silver lining is that plans are already in the works for continued utilization of the space on Fleet. We wish her all the best in her future ventures and will keep you all updated on plans for the building's use."

Saucisson is located at 5324 Fleet Ave. CLICK HERE to visit the store's website.

RELATED: Melissa Khoury, owner of Cleveland's sausage shop Saucisson, featured in 'O Magazine

You can watch more about Saucisson in the player below from when the Lady Butchers appeared in O Magazine.

Cleveland sausage shop featured in O Magazine