Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

World War II veteran celebrates 103rd birthday in Medina

Image.jpg
News 5 Cleveland
Image.jpg
Posted
and last updated

It was a special day in Medina as a World War II veteran turned 103 years old on Monday.

Family and friends came out to the Echelon Assisted Living Center to celebrate Ray Helms, an Army veteran.

Helms is a decorated soldier who landed in Normandy Beach three days after D-Day and helped build roads and bridges, according to the group, Quilted Postcards for Veterans.

Image (1).jpg

At Monday's party, everyone had cake, and Helms was happy to see so many people he loves.

"It's wonderful to know you have a lot of friends and people that thinks of the times that people went through to get what they got today," Helms said.

He said the secret to living this long is to be good to people.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.