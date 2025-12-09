World War II veteran celebrates 103rd birthday in Medina

It was a special day in Medina as a World War II veteran turned 103 years old on Monday.

Family and friends came out to the Echelon Assisted Living Center to celebrate Ray Helms, an Army veteran.

Helms is a decorated soldier who landed in Normandy Beach three days after D-Day and helped build roads and bridges, according to the group, Quilted Postcards for Veterans.

News 5 Cleveland

At Monday's party, everyone had cake, and Helms was happy to see so many people he loves.

"It's wonderful to know you have a lot of friends and people that thinks of the times that people went through to get what they got today," Helms said.

He said the secret to living this long is to be good to people.