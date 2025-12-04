Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
You can be a snow hero this winter through this volunteer program

The City of Cleveland's Department of Aging is encouraging people to sign up for its Snow Heroes Team.
Posted

The City of Cleveland's Department of Aging is encouraging people to sign up for its Snow Heroes Team.

The volunteers are matched with senior citizens who could use some help clearing sidewalks and walkways after a snowfall.

Mary McNamara, Director of Aging for the City of Cleveland, said volunteering has a bigger impact than some may think.

"It seems so simple but for someone who's older and maybe has health challenges, mobility issues, fears of falling, it can be a life saver," McNamara said.

People can sign up or volunteer as a group.

A background check is required, but the city will cover that cost.

