You can get a free $15 ride-share credit for Memorial Day

Memorial Day is just days away, and the Ohio Department of Public Safety wants residents to celebrate responsibly.

That's why Project Plan Ahead was created to provide reliable ways to get around without driving impaired.

Between May 22 and 26, ride-share companies like Lyft and Uber are offering $15 credits to residents in Cuyahoga and Summit counties.

The Ohio Traffic Safety Office created Project Plan Ahead to prevent traffic fatalities during high-risk holidays and events.

To claim the $15 credit and learn more, click here.