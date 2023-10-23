'You could ask him for anything' — Funeral set for man killed in I-90 crash in Euclid

The family of Donald Thompson, 51, the man killed in an Oct. 18 crash on I-90 in Euclid, has announced funeral arrangements.

A public viewing will take place on Nov. 3 at House of Peace Funeral Home in Cleveland, located at 4105 E. 71st Street. His funeral service is Nov. 4 at 10:30 a.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the crash involving three vehicles. It occurred on I-90 westbound near North Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid.

Investigators said Thompson, who was driving a Jeep Compass, struck a GMC T-Series pickup truck from behind around 10:35 p.m. The truck belonged to WL Markers, Inc., a company contracted by ODOT. The company told News 5’s Damon Maloney its workers were replacing reflectors in the roadway when the crash happened.

“As far as the preliminary investigation, they had all their warning equipment assigned as they're required to do so,” said Lt. Pablo Cruz with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Cruz said after the crash, Thompson got out of his vehicle.

“(He) was on the interstate still and appeared to be getting stuff out of his vehicle- personal belongings or stuff like that,” Cruz said. “Probably about four minutes or so after the initial crash is when the fatal crash actually took place.”

The highway patrol said around 10:38 p.m., a 57-year-old woman from Painesville driving an Equinox struck the rear of the Jeep Compass, pushing it into Thompson, who was standing in the roadway. They said the Jeep Compass then struck the rear of the GMC pickup truck.

Investigators said the woman had non-life-threatening injuries. None of the workers from WL Markers, Inc. were hurt.

The case has been turned over to the prosecutor's office for review.

Watch our initial report on the fatal crash below:

Man killed in crash in work zone on I-90 in Euclid

RELATED: Man killed in crash in work zone on I-90 in Euclid

Thompson’s younger sister, Barbie, said he was known to constantly be working. She said he currently was a full-time Uber driver.

“Whenever you need a ride, he’ll come and give you a ride wherever you need to go. He don’t ever say no,” Barbie said. “You could ask him for anything, and he’ll do it for you. He would make time for you when you call him.”

Thompson Family Donald Thompson was the oldest of four siblings.

Thompson’s mother, Helen, said her son was the “leader of the band” as the oldest of four siblings.

“He meant a whole lot to us,” Helen said. “He’s a hard-working person.”

They said Thompson leaves behind a 27-year-old stepson and several nieces and nephews.

The family has a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

