You could be a part of the new Superman movie 'Genesis'

Bob Fenner
Posted at 9:58 PM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 21:58:45-04

If you have ever wanted to work in the film industry, now may be your chance.

The Greater Cleveland Film Commission said the movie "Genesis," which is filming in Cleveland this coming summer, is accepting resumes for crew positions.

Casting calls for extras are expected to be posted at the end of the month. "Genesis" will also be filmed in Cincinnati, and plans to hire around 3,000 Ohioans.

"Genisis" is said to be the working title for the new Superman movie and it will spend 200 days filming in Ohio.

