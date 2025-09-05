Young Jeezy fans upset after TempleLive unexpectedly cancels show

CLEVELAND — If you’re planning a trip to TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic, you might want to check to see if the venue still plans to host your show after hundreds of Young Jeezy fans received some disappointing news.

“It’s not a good situation to be in considering that we don’t know if we’re going to get our money back or not,” said Mark Stevenson.

To kick off his birthday festivities, Stevenson said he planned to see trap rapper Young Jeezy perform at TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic.

But now, Stevenson and Qiana McClendon said that’s been ruined once they learned Jeezy would not perform at the venue, just three days before Saturday’s concert.

“It’s the start of my birthday month, and it’s just not going the right way, so I was upset,” said McClendon.

Even more upsetting is the amount of money and time Cynthia Pitts said they spent.

“We wasted our money, we wasted Air BnB fees, we wasted dressing fees, hair fees. It’s a lot of stuff that came with seeing Jeezy,” said Pitts.

On Wednesday, TempleLive Cleveland shared a Facebook post, which said the venue is experiencing certain issues that will not be resolved in time to host the concert, and each purchased ticket refund request will be processed in accordance with Ticketmaster procedures.

Still, Ebony Price said she wants to know why TempleLive waited so long.

“It was my gift to my friend. That’s her actual birthday, and we had all these plans, and it’s canceled,” said Price.

News 5 reached out to local management and TempleLive’s corporate headquarters, and we have yet to hear back.

We looked up future shows like the Australian Pink Floyd Show and found that the performance is still set for Sept. 11 at the theater.

Sparks' – "Mad!" Tour has been canceled and moved to The Agora, and the future of other shows is not clear, which Kelle Smith said is unacceptable.

“We are big Jeezy fans, so it’s just crazy to me that they would do it three days prior to the actual event,” said Smith.

Young Jeezy did post an Instagram video and explained to fans that, "due to the venue having plumbing and electrical issues beyond our control, the venue needed to cancel our sold-out show set for Sept. 6."

Jeezy said he tried to find alternative venues; however, there wasn’t enough time, so now fans like Shalena Thomas are begging for The Snowman to run it back.

“Jeezy, come to Cleveland. We love you. Please let us enjoy this night,” said Thomas.

News 5 will keep you updated on air and online as more information becomes available.