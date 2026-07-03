Your 2026 Northeast Ohio fireworks guide

CLEVELAND — Towns and cities all across the country are celebrating America's 250th birthday. Here are some of the best local spots to check out community events and fireworks across Northeast Ohio.
Ashland County
Ashland
Freer Field
Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. on July 4.
Ashtabula County
Conneaut
Red, White and Boom festival at Lakeview Park
Events start at noon on July 4. Fireworks at 10 p.m.
Jefferson
Giddings Park
Events start at noon on July 4. Fireworks at 10 p.m.
Geneva-on-the-Lake
Municipal Golf Course
Events start at 5 p.m. on July 4. Fireworks at 10 p.m.
Cuyahoga County
Bay Village
Cahoon Park
Festival starts at noon. Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. on July 4.
Berea
Grindstone Festival at Coe Lake Park
Festival starts at 11 a.m. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. on July 4.
Cleveland
Light Up the Lake at Voinovich Park
Festival starts at 5 p.m. Fireworks start at sundown on July 4.
Lakewood
Lakewood Park
Festival starts at 10 a.m. Fireworks start around 9:45 p.m. on July 4.
North Royalton
Home Days at City Green
Fireworks start at dusk on July 5.
Westlake
Independence Day Celebration at Clague Park
Festival starts at 10 a.m. Fireworks at dusk on July 4.
Erie County
Sandusky
Jackson Street Pier
Drone show at 9:30 p.m. on July 3.
Cedar Point
Fireworks at 10 p.m. on July 4.
Geauga County
Chardon
Chardon High School
Fireworks start around 10 p.m.
Huron County
Norwalk
Huron County Fairgrounds
Fireworks start at dusk on July 4.
Lake County
Fairport Harbor
Stars, Stripes and Harbor Lights Festival at Lakefront Park
Event starts at 1 p.m., and fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. on July 4.
Mentor
Mentor Civic Center
Concert begins at 8 p.m., and fireworks start around 9:50 p.m. July 4.
Willoughby
Andrews Osborne Academy and Fine Arts Association
Festivities start at 6 p.m., and fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. on July 4.
Lorain County
Avon Lake
Weiss Field
Festivities start at 4 p.m. and fireworks are set for 10 p.m. on July 3.
Lorain
Mile Long Pier
Fireworks at 10 p.m. on July 4.
North Ridgeville
Freedom Festival at Victory Park
Festivities start at 4 p.m. and fireworks are scheduled for dusk.
Medina County
Brunswick
Brunswick High School
Fireworks scheduled for dusk on July 3.
Medina
Medina High School
Festivities start at 5 p.m., and fireworks are scheduled for dusk on July 3.
Valley City
Mill Stream Park
Parade and festivities start at 11 a.m., and fireworks are set for dusk on July 4.
Wadsworth
Downtown Wadsworth
Festivities start at 6 p.m. with fireworks set for 10 p.m. on July 3.
Portage County
Aurora
West Pioneer Trail
Fireworks set for 9:45 p.m. on July 4.
Kent
Downtown Kent
Festival starts at 11 a.m., with fireworks set for 10 p.m. on July 3.
Richland County
Mansfield
Mansfield Speedway
Festival starts at 9 a.m., and fireworks are set for 9 p.m. on July 4.
Stark County
Alliance
Silver Park
Fireworks set for dusk on July 4.
Canton
Main Street
Drone show set for dusk on July 4.
Massillon
Duncan Plaza
Fireworks set for dusk on July 4.
Summit County
Akron
All-American Burger & BBQ Festival at Lock 3
Festival starts at 11 a.m., and fireworks are set for 9:45 p.m. on July 4.
Hudson
Lighting our Legacy Festival at Barlow Farm Park
Festivities start at 6 p.m., and fireworks are set for 9:45 p.m. on July 3.
Wayne County
Wooster
Soccer fields at Burbank and Oldman roads
Event starts at 5 p.m., and fireworks are set for 10 p.m.
Is your fireworks show not listed? Let us know if we are missing anything by email webstaff@wews.com.