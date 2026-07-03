Your 2026 Northeast Ohio fireworks guide

CLEVELAND — Towns and cities all across the country are celebrating America's 250th birthday. Here are some of the best local spots to check out community events and fireworks across Northeast Ohio.

Ashland County

Ashland

Freer Field

Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. on July 4.

Ashtabula County

Conneaut

Red, White and Boom festival at Lakeview Park

Events start at noon on July 4. Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Jefferson

Giddings Park

Events start at noon on July 4. Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Geneva-on-the-Lake

Municipal Golf Course

Events start at 5 p.m. on July 4. Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Cuyahoga County

Bay Village

Cahoon Park

Festival starts at noon. Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. on July 4.

Berea

Grindstone Festival at Coe Lake Park

Festival starts at 11 a.m. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. on July 4.

Cleveland

Light Up the Lake at Voinovich Park

Festival starts at 5 p.m. Fireworks start at sundown on July 4.

Lakewood

Lakewood Park

Festival starts at 10 a.m. Fireworks start around 9:45 p.m. on July 4.

North Royalton

Home Days at City Green

Fireworks start at dusk on July 5.

Westlake

Independence Day Celebration at Clague Park

Festival starts at 10 a.m. Fireworks at dusk on July 4.

Erie County

Sandusky

Jackson Street Pier

Drone show at 9:30 p.m. on July 3.

Cedar Point

Fireworks at 10 p.m. on July 4.

Geauga County

Chardon

Chardon High School

Fireworks start around 10 p.m.

Huron County

Norwalk

Huron County Fairgrounds

Fireworks start at dusk on July 4.

Lake County

Fairport Harbor

Stars, Stripes and Harbor Lights Festival at Lakefront Park

Event starts at 1 p.m., and fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. on July 4.

Mentor

Mentor Civic Center

Concert begins at 8 p.m., and fireworks start around 9:50 p.m. July 4.

Willoughby

Andrews Osborne Academy and Fine Arts Association

Festivities start at 6 p.m., and fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. on July 4.

Lorain County

Avon Lake

Weiss Field

Festivities start at 4 p.m. and fireworks are set for 10 p.m. on July 3.

Lorain

Mile Long Pier

Fireworks at 10 p.m. on July 4.

North Ridgeville

Freedom Festival at Victory Park

Festivities start at 4 p.m. and fireworks are scheduled for dusk.

Medina County

Brunswick

Brunswick High School

Fireworks scheduled for dusk on July 3.

Medina

Medina High School

Festivities start at 5 p.m., and fireworks are scheduled for dusk on July 3.

Valley City

Mill Stream Park

Parade and festivities start at 11 a.m., and fireworks are set for dusk on July 4.

Wadsworth

Downtown Wadsworth

Festivities start at 6 p.m. with fireworks set for 10 p.m. on July 3.

Portage County

Aurora

West Pioneer Trail

Fireworks set for 9:45 p.m. on July 4.

Kent

Downtown Kent

Festival starts at 11 a.m., with fireworks set for 10 p.m. on July 3.

Richland County

Mansfield

Mansfield Speedway

Festival starts at 9 a.m., and fireworks are set for 9 p.m. on July 4.

Stark County

Alliance

Silver Park

Fireworks set for dusk on July 4.

Canton

Main Street

Drone show set for dusk on July 4.

Massillon

Duncan Plaza

Fireworks set for dusk on July 4.

Summit County

Akron

All-American Burger & BBQ Festival at Lock 3

Festival starts at 11 a.m., and fireworks are set for 9:45 p.m. on July 4.

Hudson

Lighting our Legacy Festival at Barlow Farm Park

Festivities start at 6 p.m., and fireworks are set for 9:45 p.m. on July 3.

Wayne County

Wooster

Soccer fields at Burbank and Oldman roads

Event starts at 5 p.m., and fireworks are set for 10 p.m.

Is your fireworks show not listed? Let us know if we are missing anything by email webstaff@wews.com.